Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board Warns Against Fraudulent Water Disconnection Calls

The Delhi Jal Board has alerted residents about fraudulent calls demanding immediate water bill payments to prevent disconnection. These unauthorized calls, which are intended to extort money, should be reported to cybercrime authorities. Official communication from the DJB is done through written notices or official digital channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:28 IST
Delhi Jal Board Warns Against Fraudulent Water Disconnection Calls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has sounded an alarm over fraudulent calls threatening residents with water disconnection unless immediate bill payments are made. The DJB, responsible for the capital's water supply, said these calls are extortion attempts and advised citizens to disregard them.

The DJB clarified that it communicates with its 29 lakh customers through official written notices or digital platforms, not through calls or messages. Water Minister Parvesh Verma has pledged to investigate the issue after many customers reported receiving deceptive notifications.

Residents are urged not to share personal or financial details and report suspicious communications to cybercrime authorities at 1930 or via www.cybercrime.gov.in. Additionally, Verma announced plans for a bill waiver scheme to significantly reduce domestic water bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025