Delhi Jal Board Warns Against Fraudulent Water Disconnection Calls

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has sounded an alarm over fraudulent calls threatening residents with water disconnection unless immediate bill payments are made. The DJB, responsible for the capital's water supply, said these calls are extortion attempts and advised citizens to disregard them.

The DJB clarified that it communicates with its 29 lakh customers through official written notices or digital platforms, not through calls or messages. Water Minister Parvesh Verma has pledged to investigate the issue after many customers reported receiving deceptive notifications.

Residents are urged not to share personal or financial details and report suspicious communications to cybercrime authorities at 1930 or via www.cybercrime.gov.in. Additionally, Verma announced plans for a bill waiver scheme to significantly reduce domestic water bills.

