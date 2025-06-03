Newark Mayor's Legal Battle: Political Clash or Rights Violation?

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has taken legal action against two U.S. law enforcement officials, alleging wrongful arrest and prosecution driven by political motives. The complaint highlights a clash with former President Donald Trump's administration, centered on hardline immigration policies.

The lawsuit names Alina Habba, an acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey and a former Trump lawyer, and Ricky Patel, a Department of Homeland Security official, as defendants. They allegedly ordered Baraka's arrest following a heated confrontation at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention center located in Newark.

Baraka's arrest occurred during a visit by Democratic lawmakers to the center. Charges against him were dropped soon after, but tensions remained high as the legal battle unfolded, emphasizing alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution and raising concerns over political retaliation.

