Allahabad High Court Halts Music Producer's Arrest in Alleged Kidnapping Case
The Allahabad High Court has temporarily prevented the arrest of music producer Sunil Yadav, accused of kidnapping his fiancé Anupama Yadav, who was signed to his music album. The case has evolved with various allegations from both parties, with legal proceedings continuing in the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:27 IST
The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of music producer Sunil Yadav, who stands accused of kidnapping Anupama Yadav, a woman signed to his music album, according to a court official.
A two-judge bench, which includes Justice Siddhartha and Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, has also issued a notice to Sushmita Yadav, sister of the alleged victim, Anupama Yadav.
The prosecution suggests a romantic relationship between Anupama and Sunil, with plans to marry soon, while Sunil Yadav counters with allegations of extortion by Anupama and her sister.
