Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Halts Music Producer's Arrest in Alleged Kidnapping Case

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily prevented the arrest of music producer Sunil Yadav, accused of kidnapping his fiancé Anupama Yadav, who was signed to his music album. The case has evolved with various allegations from both parties, with legal proceedings continuing in the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:27 IST
Allahabad High Court Halts Music Producer's Arrest in Alleged Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of music producer Sunil Yadav, who stands accused of kidnapping Anupama Yadav, a woman signed to his music album, according to a court official.

A two-judge bench, which includes Justice Siddhartha and Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, has also issued a notice to Sushmita Yadav, sister of the alleged victim, Anupama Yadav.

The prosecution suggests a romantic relationship between Anupama and Sunil, with plans to marry soon, while Sunil Yadav counters with allegations of extortion by Anupama and her sister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025