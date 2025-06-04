Left Menu

Transatlantic Tariff Tango: UK and US Fast-Track Trade Relief Deal

The UK and US are working to implement a tariff relief deal to reduce tariffs on steel and cars from Britain and beef and ethanol from the US. Delays could see increased steel tariffs as new US tariffs loom. Discussions continue to expedite implementation and mitigate industry impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:12 IST
Transatlantic Tariff Tango: UK and US Fast-Track Trade Relief Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom and the United States have reached a consensus on hastening the implementation of a tariff relief agreement, as revealed by UK officials. This follows a meeting between trade envoys amid concerns of impending higher tariffs on steel.

Both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed last month to slash tariffs on British car and steel imports to the U.S., while Britain pledged to lower duties on U.S. beef and ethanol. However, operational delays threaten to cause a spike in steel tariffs, potentially harming the industry.

To address this, British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss accelerating the deal's execution. Officials emphasize the shared benefits and urgency, aiming to ease tariffs and bolster economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

