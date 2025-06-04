Transatlantic Tariff Tango: UK and US Fast-Track Trade Relief Deal

The United Kingdom and the United States have reached a consensus on hastening the implementation of a tariff relief agreement, as revealed by UK officials. This follows a meeting between trade envoys amid concerns of impending higher tariffs on steel.

Both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed last month to slash tariffs on British car and steel imports to the U.S., while Britain pledged to lower duties on U.S. beef and ethanol. However, operational delays threaten to cause a spike in steel tariffs, potentially harming the industry.

To address this, British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss accelerating the deal's execution. Officials emphasize the shared benefits and urgency, aiming to ease tariffs and bolster economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic quickly.

