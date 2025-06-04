Left Menu

UN Security Council Calls for Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza

The UN Security Council's ten elected members have initiated a vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution also calls for the release of hostages and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid. To pass, it requires nine affirmative votes without vetoes from permanent members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:50 IST
UN Security Council Calls for Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ten elected members of the United Nations Security Council have pushed for a crucial vote on Wednesday, regarding a draft resolution to enforce an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This decision was confirmed by several diplomats.

The resolution's draft, obtained by Reuters, calls for the urgent liberation of all hostages detained by Hamas, alongside other militias. It also emphasizes the need to lift all barriers hindering humanitarian aid to Gaza, ensuring its comprehensive and secure distribution by the UN throughout the region.

For the resolution to pass, nine votes in favor are necessary, with the additional condition that there are no vetoes from any of the five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, Britain, or France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025