UN Security Council Calls for Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza

The ten elected members of the United Nations Security Council have pushed for a crucial vote on Wednesday, regarding a draft resolution to enforce an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This decision was confirmed by several diplomats.

The resolution's draft, obtained by Reuters, calls for the urgent liberation of all hostages detained by Hamas, alongside other militias. It also emphasizes the need to lift all barriers hindering humanitarian aid to Gaza, ensuring its comprehensive and secure distribution by the UN throughout the region.

For the resolution to pass, nine votes in favor are necessary, with the additional condition that there are no vetoes from any of the five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, Britain, or France.

(With inputs from agencies.)