Justice Department Drops Suit Against Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro

The Justice Department has decided to drop its lawsuit against Peter Navarro, accused of using unofficial email for government work during Trump's first term. Filed in 2022 under Biden, the case ends with each side covering their own costs. Navarro faced previous legal issues related to the Capitol attack investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:03 IST
The Justice Department has officially withdrawn a lawsuit against Peter Navarro, a trade adviser from former President Trump's administration, accused of using non-government email to conduct official business.

This sudden decision leaves the public without an explanation, even as the legal action originated under President Biden in 2022.

The lawsuit claimed that Navarro had improperly retained presidential records, an issue compounded by his criminal charges for non-cooperation in the January 6 Capitol investigation.

