Left Menu

Chinese Nationals Accused of Smuggling Agroterrorism Pathogen

U.S. federal prosecutors charged two Chinese nationals with smuggling Fusarium graminearum, a pathogen classified as an agroterrorism weapon, into the U.S. for research. The pathogen, known for causing significant economic losses globally, was intended for study at a University of Michigan lab. The pair face multiple charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 04:46 IST
Chinese Nationals Accused of Smuggling Agroterrorism Pathogen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, U.S. federal prosecutors have accused two Chinese nationals of smuggling Fusarium graminearum, a dangerous biological pathogen labeled as a potential agroterrorism weapon, into the country. The U.S. Department of Justice identified the fungus as responsible for causing head blight in crops, leading to billions in economic losses globally each year.

The FBI's criminal complaint names Zunyong Liu, a 34-year-old researcher, who allegedly brought the pathogen into the U.S. while visiting his girlfriend, Yunqing Jian, in July 2024. Both Liu, currently in China, and Jian, who worked at the University of Michigan, were accused of conspiracy, smuggling goods, false statements, and visa fraud.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, the FBI Detroit Field Office's special agent in charge, emphasized that the pair's actions posed an imminent threat to public safety. Jian was scheduled for a court appearance in Detroit, with a public defender appointed to represent her. The University where the research was purportedly to occur has yet to comment on the matter.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025