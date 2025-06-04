Chinese Nationals Accused of Smuggling Agroterrorism Pathogen

In a significant legal development, U.S. federal prosecutors have accused two Chinese nationals of smuggling Fusarium graminearum, a dangerous biological pathogen labeled as a potential agroterrorism weapon, into the country. The U.S. Department of Justice identified the fungus as responsible for causing head blight in crops, leading to billions in economic losses globally each year.

The FBI's criminal complaint names Zunyong Liu, a 34-year-old researcher, who allegedly brought the pathogen into the U.S. while visiting his girlfriend, Yunqing Jian, in July 2024. Both Liu, currently in China, and Jian, who worked at the University of Michigan, were accused of conspiracy, smuggling goods, false statements, and visa fraud.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, the FBI Detroit Field Office's special agent in charge, emphasized that the pair's actions posed an imminent threat to public safety. Jian was scheduled for a court appearance in Detroit, with a public defender appointed to represent her. The University where the research was purportedly to occur has yet to comment on the matter.