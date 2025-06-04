Juvenile Justice Scandal: LA County's Million Dollar Settlement Over Gladiator Fights
Los Angeles County is set to pay a $2.7 million settlement to a teenager who was attacked in orchestrated fights at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. In a scandal involving correctional officers facilitating 'gladiator fights,' 30 officers faced charges, including child endangerment. Over 140 minors were affected by these incidents.
- Country:
- United States
In a shocking revelation, Los Angeles County agreed to pay a $2.7 million settlement to a teenager who fell victim to orchestrated fights, known as 'gladiator fights,' at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. The attacks, allegedly facilitated by probation officers, have now led to severe legal consequences.
After state grand jury findings in March, 30 correctional officers were charged for their roles in allowing the brutal fights between young detainees. Prosecutors accuse the officers of child endangerment, abuse, conspiracy, and battery, with video evidence capturing their indifferent behavior as the fights unfolded.
The attorney representing the teenager, Jamal Tooson, emphasized the need for structural changes within the LA County Probation Department, citing a disturbing 'culture problem.' Tooson has filed multiple lawsuits highlighting persistent issues of violence and misconduct in youth detention centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)