Eutopia: Pioneering Indo-Greek Labour Mobility

A landmark event, 'Eutopia - Greek-Indian Cooperation in Labour,' marked a significant stride in ethical manpower mobility between Greece and India. Hosted by the Hellenic Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Athens' Caravel Hotel, the gathering drew government officials, legal experts, and recruitment professionals.

Discussions centered on the operationalization of a bilateral recruitment partnership, with an emphasis on safe and structured migration. Officials and participants outlined strategies to streamline visa procedures, enhance documentation protocols, and ensure legally compliant recruitment.

Keynote addresses and presentations focused on addressing labor market demands through ethical frameworks, engaging only licensed agencies, and fostering robust institutional frameworks. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening Indo-Greek labor ties through continued cooperation and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)