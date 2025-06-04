Left Menu

Eutopia: Pioneering Indo-Greek Labour Mobility

The 'Eutopia - Greek-Indian Cooperation in Labour' event emphasized structuring ethical manpower mobility between Greece and India. Gathering experts from both nations, it highlighted the importance of regulated migration, use of licensed agencies, and worker welfare in sectors like hospitality, agriculture, and construction, aiming for mutual growth and legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:30 IST
Eutopia: Pioneering Indo-Greek Labour Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark event, 'Eutopia - Greek-Indian Cooperation in Labour,' marked a significant stride in ethical manpower mobility between Greece and India. Hosted by the Hellenic Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Athens' Caravel Hotel, the gathering drew government officials, legal experts, and recruitment professionals.

Discussions centered on the operationalization of a bilateral recruitment partnership, with an emphasis on safe and structured migration. Officials and participants outlined strategies to streamline visa procedures, enhance documentation protocols, and ensure legally compliant recruitment.

Keynote addresses and presentations focused on addressing labor market demands through ethical frameworks, engaging only licensed agencies, and fostering robust institutional frameworks. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening Indo-Greek labor ties through continued cooperation and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025