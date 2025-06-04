Supreme Court Delays Ruling on Bhopal Waste Plea

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, opted against urgently addressing a plea challenging the incineration of hazardous waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. This tragic event resulted in 5,479 deaths and affected over five lakh individuals, marking it as a significant industrial disaster.

The court had previously, on February 27, abstained from intervening in a Madhya Pradesh High Court's directive to relocate the toxic waste for disposal in the Pithampur area of Dhar district. During Wednesday's session, the matter was briefly tabled before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma.

The bench, emphasizing the extensive history of efforts to manage this waste, inquired about the persistence of the plea even after similar attempts were previously denied—both in the high court and at the Supreme Court. Awaiting partial court reopening in July, the matter remains deferred, yet underscores the complexities surrounding environmental justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)