Bangladesh's Interim Government Alters Recognition of National Icons

The interim government of Bangladesh has officially amended its legal framework to revoke the 'Father of the Nation' title previously associated with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The modification came as part of a broader legislative amendment to redefine who is considered a freedom fighter in the context of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War.

Additionally, the amendment erases references to Mujibur Rahman in the national Freedom Fighters Council Act, altering the official narrative of the country's struggle for independence. The Dhaka Tribune and other media outlets have reported on the ordinance, which also adjusts the official definition of the Liberation War itself.

Key changes include recognizing various groups who supported the wartime efforts against Pakistan and its collaborators as 'associates of the Liberation War'. The revised ordinance explicitly acknowledges civilian and military participants, health workers serving during the conflict, and women who faced atrocities as freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)