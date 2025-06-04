Left Menu

India Secures Historic IIAS Presidency: Bridging the North-South Divide

India has won the presidency of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) for 2025-2028, defeating Austria in a historic ballot. Nominee V Srinivas promises an inclusive presidency focused on bridging the north-south divide and implementing next-generation governance reforms using digital public infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement, India has secured the presidency of the Belgium-based International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS), according to an official statement. The election for the 2025-2028 term marked the first time in 100 years that the presidency was decided through a ballot.

India, represented by Secretary DARPG V Srinivas, won against Austria, garnering 87 out of 141 votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had nominated India's candidacy in November 2024. Srinivas aims to foster an inclusive presidency, focusing on bridging the north-south divide and enhancing governance through technological advancements.

The IIAS, a global federation of member countries and research centers, works closely with the UN in public administration. With India's election, the country promises a transformative approach to administrative reforms under the theme of 'maximum governance - minimum government.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

