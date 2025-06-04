Panic Ensues at Kanachur Medical College After Bomb Hoax Call
A bomb threat call to Kanachur Medical College led to an emergency response but was later deemed a hoax. The police have launched an investigation to identify the caller, emphasizing the seriousness of such offenses under Indian law due to potential public panic and disruption, particularly in healthcare settings.
Panic struck Kanachur Medical College in Ullal after an anonymous bomb threat call triggered a swift emergency response by law enforcement and bomb disposal teams.
Authorities evacuated the institution, and conducted a thorough search, eventually declaring the threat a false alarm. An investigation is underway to trace the caller.
Officials emphasize the gravity of bomb threats, citing potential panic and disruptions, and vow strict action against those responsible for such. This incident highlights vulnerabilities in critical healthcare settings, especially under Indian law.
