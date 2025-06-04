Panic Ensues at Kanachur Medical College After Bomb Hoax Call

Panic struck Kanachur Medical College in Ullal after an anonymous bomb threat call triggered a swift emergency response by law enforcement and bomb disposal teams.

Authorities evacuated the institution, and conducted a thorough search, eventually declaring the threat a false alarm. An investigation is underway to trace the caller.

Officials emphasize the gravity of bomb threats, citing potential panic and disruptions, and vow strict action against those responsible for such. This incident highlights vulnerabilities in critical healthcare settings, especially under Indian law.