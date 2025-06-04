Left Menu

Unlocking Freedom: Financial Aid for Poor Prisoners

The Ministry of Home Affairs urges states and union territories to utilize Central funds to assist poor prisoners unable to secure bail or release due to financial constraints. Despite available funds and guidelines, many regions have yet to identify eligible prisoners, hindering the scheme's implementation aimed at reducing prison overcrowding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:00 IST
Unlocking Freedom: Financial Aid for Poor Prisoners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and union territories to draw from a Central fund to aid poor prisoners who cannot afford bail or release fees. This initiative is a part of the 'Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme' launched in May 2023 to alleviate financial barriers.

Despite the provision of funds through the Central Nodal Agency, many states and UTs have underutilized these resources, failing to identify eligible prisoners. The Ministry has stressed the importance of effective implementation of the scheme, underlining the need to convene empowered committees for the disbursement of aid.

The Ministry emphasizes that the scheme not only alleviates prisoners' financial hardships but also addresses prison overcrowding. Recent reports indicate a national jail occupancy rate exceeding 131%, with undertrial prisoners comprising 76% of the prison population. The Ministry calls for diligent efforts in applying the scheme's guidelines to assist eligible prisoners and reduce inmate numbers.

