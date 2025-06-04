Mushrooms of Mystery: Erin Patterson's Trial Unfolds

In a gripping trial unfolding in Australia, Erin Patterson stands accused of murdering three of her in-laws by serving them poisonous mushrooms during a lunch in 2023.

The prosecution argues that Patterson lured her guests by deceit, including a fabricated cancer story, before deliberately gracing their plates with toxic fungi.

In her defense, Patterson claims the deaths were caused by a tragic accident due to a mix-up with mushrooms stored in her pantry.

(With inputs from agencies.)