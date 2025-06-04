Mushrooms of Mystery: Erin Patterson's Trial Unfolds
Erin Patterson is on trial in Australia for allegedly serving her in-laws a meal with poisonous mushrooms, leading to three deaths. Her defense claims it was a tragic accident, stemming from a mushroom storage mishap. Patterson testified, admitting some past lies, as the trial grips national attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:05 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a gripping trial unfolding in Australia, Erin Patterson stands accused of murdering three of her in-laws by serving them poisonous mushrooms during a lunch in 2023.
The prosecution argues that Patterson lured her guests by deceit, including a fabricated cancer story, before deliberately gracing their plates with toxic fungi.
In her defense, Patterson claims the deaths were caused by a tragic accident due to a mix-up with mushrooms stored in her pantry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement