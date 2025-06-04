India Commissions First Variable Speed PSP Unit at Tehri, Marks Clean Energy Milestone

In a groundbreaking development for India’s renewable energy sector, THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has announced the successful commissioning of the first 250 MW unit of the country’s maiden 1,000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) at Tehri, Uttarakhand. This milestone heralds a new era in the deployment of flexible, grid-responsive hydropower solutions and marks the Tehri PSP as the largest such project ever executed by a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) in India.

The commencement of commercial operation (COD) of this state-of-the-art variable speed unit was virtually inaugurated by Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs. The occasion saw the presence of several key figures from the Indian power sector, underscoring the significance of the achievement for national energy planning and sustainability.

A Leap Forward in Grid Flexibility and Renewable Integration

Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plants represent the next generation of hydropower, allowing operators to adjust pump and generation speeds dynamically. This enables superior grid balancing, especially crucial as India scales up its renewable energy generation—most of which is intermittent by nature.

In his keynote address, Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal called the successful commissioning a “bold stride towards India’s energy self-reliance.” He emphasized the plant's role in stabilizing the grid and enabling round-the-clock power supply by efficiently storing surplus power generated during off-peak hours and dispatching it during high-demand periods. "The precision and control enabled by variable speed technology make our energy ecosystem smarter and more responsive," he stated.

Engineering Prowess Meets Strategic Vision

Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, highlighted that the Tehri PSP is a "path-breaking development" in India’s transition to a cleaner energy mix. With the capacity to absorb and dispatch energy on demand, it supports the government’s mission of integrating increasing amounts of solar and wind power into the national grid.

Shri Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC, praised the project's technical sophistication, noting, “This sets a powerful precedent for future pumped storage developments across the nation.”

Shri R.K. Vishnoi, CMD of THDCIL, described the project as a landmark achievement that, upon full operation, will scale the Tehri Hydro Power Complex to a capacity of 2,400 MW, making it the largest hydropower complex in India. He stressed that the PSP will convert off-peak surplus into valuable peaking power, strengthening grid resilience and enhancing energy security.

Cutting-Edge Technology for the Future

The Tehri PSP leverages advanced power electronics and control systems to operate at variable speeds—key to enhancing operational flexibility and efficiency. The equipment and systems, including the 250 MW variable-speed hydropower unit, were supplied by GE Vernova, a global leader in energy innovation. GE Vernova’s involvement reinforces India’s position on the global clean energy map as a country adopting high-tech, sustainable power solutions.

Other key project stakeholders included civil works partner Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and a consortium of specialists contributing to the project’s engineering and construction phases. The successful operation of this PSP represents the culmination of years of collaboration between public institutions and private engineering leaders.

Tehri PSP: Powering India’s Clean Energy Transition

Strategically located in Uttarakhand’s Himalayan terrain, the Tehri PSP is designed to not only supply clean peaking power but also act as a critical energy storage solution, essential for managing fluctuations in renewable energy supply. The plant plays a key role in fulfilling the Government of India’s target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Beyond technical excellence, the project also showcases the role of strategic hydropower investments in job creation, regional development, and climate resilience. With India’s power demand surging and extreme weather patterns disrupting energy availability, flexible and responsive energy storage has never been more essential.

The successful COD of the first unit is just the beginning. Once the remaining units are operational, Tehri PSP will be a cornerstone in India’s transition toward a clean, reliable, and self-sufficient power system.