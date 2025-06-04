Left Menu

Dramatic River Chase: Delhi Police Nab Robbers after Two-Hour Search

In Delhi, two men were arrested for robbing an electrician. The operation involved a river chase to apprehend one suspect. The crime occurred near the Kashmere Gate Metro Station, where the victim was attacked and robbed. Police leveraged CCTV footage to track and arrest the culprits.

Dramatic River Chase: Delhi Police Nab Robbers after Two-Hour Search
In a riveting turn of events, Delhi police successfully apprehended two individuals involved in the robbery of an electrician, culminating in an extensive two-hour river search for one suspect. The incident took place as Prince, 30, was attacked and robbed near Alipur Road early on May 24.

The suspects reportedly strangled Prince, causing him to sustain injuries before stealing his mobile phone and bag. Fleeing the scene, they escaped via an auto rickshaw. Delhi police, upon investigating the case, analyzed over 120 CCTV cameras, which led them to the rickshaw driver, Ajay Kumar, 22, who was apprehended at an auto stand.

Following Kumar's arrest, the police were led to Vikas, his accomplice, who evaded capture by diving into the Yamuna River. Despite his efforts to hide, police located him after an exhaustive search involving divers. Efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining suspect, Sunny alias Junglee.

