Visa Forgery Scandal: Student and Educator Ensnared in Fraudulent Scheme
A student from Nalgonda district was arrested after being deported from the US for using forged documents to obtain a student visa. Alongside him, the managing director of an education consultancy firm was apprehended for providing the fake certificates. Further investigations revealed more instances of visa fraud.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A 28-year-old student from Nalgonda district has been arrested post deportation from the United States for utilizing fraudulent documents to secure a visa, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The managing director of an overseas education consultancy firm was also detained on June 2, accused of supplying the fabricated degree certificates involved in the crime.
Authorities disclosed that the student confessed to obtaining a visa using counterfeit B.Sc. Computer Science certificates, prompting local immigration officials to take legal action.
- READ MORE ON:
- student
- visa
- forgery
- US
- deportation
- education
- consultancy
- fraud
- documents
- immigration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker
Delhi's education system being destroyed; there are long power cuts in city, says Arvind Kejriwal in apparent attack on BJP.
New Zealand Moves to Disband Centralised Vocational Education System
Pioneering Pathways in Medical Education: A Call for Collaboration
Kerala Government Expands Investigations and Boosts Education