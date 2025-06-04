Visa Forgery Scandal: Student and Educator Ensnared in Fraudulent Scheme

A 28-year-old student from Nalgonda district has been arrested post deportation from the United States for utilizing fraudulent documents to secure a visa, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The managing director of an overseas education consultancy firm was also detained on June 2, accused of supplying the fabricated degree certificates involved in the crime.

Authorities disclosed that the student confessed to obtaining a visa using counterfeit B.Sc. Computer Science certificates, prompting local immigration officials to take legal action.