Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: Bloodstained Machete Found in Indian Honeymoon Tragedy

Police recovered a bloodstained machete believed to be used in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who went missing with his wife while on honeymoon in Meghalaya. Alongside, a raincoat was found, aiding the ongoing search for Raja’s missing wife, Sonam. Authorities suspect robbery as a possible motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:28 IST
Mystery Deepens: Bloodstained Machete Found in Indian Honeymoon Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events during an idyllic honeymoon trip in Meghalaya, authorities have discovered a bloodstained machete they suspect was involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The machete, found near where Raja's decomposed body was located, deepens the mystery surrounding the couple's disappearance.

Efforts to locate Raja's wife, Sonam, are intensifying, with teams employing advanced resources like drones and sniffer dogs. A raincoat believed to belong to the couple was also recovered, potentially holding clues to the grim events. Police are exploring the possibility of robbery, given the absence of Raja's personal belongings.

This case has cast a spotlight on safety concerns in the popular tourist region, notorious for previous trekking mishaps. Amid heavy rains hindering the search, a viral phone recording of Sonam expressing discomfort on the steep trek has fueled public interest, demanding a deeper investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025