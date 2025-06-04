Mystery Deepens: Bloodstained Machete Found in Indian Honeymoon Tragedy

In a shocking turn of events during an idyllic honeymoon trip in Meghalaya, authorities have discovered a bloodstained machete they suspect was involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The machete, found near where Raja's decomposed body was located, deepens the mystery surrounding the couple's disappearance.

Efforts to locate Raja's wife, Sonam, are intensifying, with teams employing advanced resources like drones and sniffer dogs. A raincoat believed to belong to the couple was also recovered, potentially holding clues to the grim events. Police are exploring the possibility of robbery, given the absence of Raja's personal belongings.

This case has cast a spotlight on safety concerns in the popular tourist region, notorious for previous trekking mishaps. Amid heavy rains hindering the search, a viral phone recording of Sonam expressing discomfort on the steep trek has fueled public interest, demanding a deeper investigation into the incident.

