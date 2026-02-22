Sonam Maskar Triumphs at 16th RR Lakshya Cup 2025

In a gripping showdown at the 16th RR Lakshya Cup 2025, Maharashtra's Sonam Maskar claimed the title with a final score of 251.5, narrowly edging past defending champion Kiran Jadhav by just 0.1 points.

Hosted at the Lakshya Shooting Club inside Karnala Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, the competition featured standout performances in both the senior and junior categories. Along with the prestigious All Silver Rotating Lakshya Cup, Maskar took home Rs 1,50,000 and a Capapie jacket-trouser set. Jadhav, representing the Navy, finished second with 251.4, securing Rs 75,000 and a Capapie gift, while Maharashtra's Isha Taksale clinched third place with 230.0, earning Rs 40,000 and a Capapie gift.

In junior ranks, Gujarat's Viddhi Godhani dominated with a top score of 250.1, winning Rs 75,000. The success of these shooters underscores the depth of talent in Indian rifle shooting, with Suma Shirur, the founder and high-performance director of Lakshya Shooting Club, praising the participants for their composure and skill under pressure.

