Sebi Warns Investors: Beware of Fraudulent Communications

Sebi alerts the public about fake communications posing as official notices from it. These fraudulent messages, sent via social media, demand money and falsely claim to prevent regulatory action. Sebi advises verifying any such communication via its official website to avoid deception and fraud.

Updated: 04-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a strong warning to investors regarding fraudulent communications falsely attributed to its officials. The regulator emphasized that several individuals have received deceptive messages mimicking official Sebi correspondence, complete with counterfeit letterhead, logo, and seal.

These fraudulent communications, often disseminated through social media platforms, have demanded money under the pretense of preventing regulatory actions. In various reported cases, forgers also produced fake sale certificates and third-party vendor account usage documents, Sebi disclosed.

Sebi has urged investors to verify the authenticity of such communications through its official website. It reassured the public that all official documents bear unique identification numbers and are available for verification online. This vigilance will help protect against potential scams, the authority advised.

