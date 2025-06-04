Left Menu

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India expressed gratitude to Iran for the safe rescue of three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran. The individuals were freed during a police operation in southern Tehran. The Indian embassy is now ensuring their repatriation. Iranian and Indian authorities collaborated effectively, showcasing strong bilateral ties.

Updated: 04-06-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:15 IST
In a significant diplomatic gesture, India extended its gratitude towards Iran for successfully rescuing three of its nationals who had gone missing last month in Iran. The commendable move underscores the profound spirit of friendship shared between the two nations.

According to reports by the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency, the Indian nationals were liberated during a meticulous police operation in Varamin, South Tehran, aimed at dismantling hostage-takings. The Indian Embassy in Iran has confirmed that it is currently overseeing the repatriation of the individuals.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi echoed this sentiment, confirming the retrieval of the Indian citizens. Families of the men, who hail from Punjab, asserted that they were taken to Iran under false pretenses of employment in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

