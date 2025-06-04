Dutch Maritime Pledge for Ukraine Amid Government Collapse

In a surprising turn of events, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed on Wednesday that the Netherlands would maintain its foreign and security policies unchanged, even after the recent collapse of the government.

Speaking to reporters, Brekelmans emphasized the country's unwavering dedication to its international commitments, announcing an extensive 400 million euro maritime support package aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

This financial pledge underscores the Netherlands' continued support for Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, highlighting its role as a steadfast partner on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)