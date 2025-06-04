India Prepares for Historic 2027 Census with Caste Enumeration
The 2027 Census of India, including caste enumeration, is set to begin with a reference date of October 1, 2026, for snow-bound areas and March 1, 2027, for the rest of the country. This census will be the first digital one, allowing self-enumeration, and is expected to cost over Rs 13,000 crore. The government aims to enhance economic and social strength by including caste data in the census.
In a significant move, the Indian government has announced the 2027 Census will include caste enumeration, enhancing the data collection process. The census will commence with two phases, starting in snow-bound areas of Ladakh on October 1, 2026, and elsewhere on March 1, 2027.
This exercise will mark India's first digital census, offering citizens a chance for self-enumeration. Despite previous postponements due to COVID-19, preparations are on track for this extensive undertaking, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 13,000 crore.
The inclusion of caste data in the census is seen as a step towards strengthening social and economic frameworks. The government, committed to national and societal values, emphasizes that this decision ensures unbiased data collection, aiding future policy-making.
