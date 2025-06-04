India Prepares for Historic 2027 Census with Caste Enumeration

In a significant move, the Indian government has announced the 2027 Census will include caste enumeration, enhancing the data collection process. The census will commence with two phases, starting in snow-bound areas of Ladakh on October 1, 2026, and elsewhere on March 1, 2027.

This exercise will mark India's first digital census, offering citizens a chance for self-enumeration. Despite previous postponements due to COVID-19, preparations are on track for this extensive undertaking, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 13,000 crore.

The inclusion of caste data in the census is seen as a step towards strengthening social and economic frameworks. The government, committed to national and societal values, emphasizes that this decision ensures unbiased data collection, aiding future policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)