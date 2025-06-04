Mexico to Respond to U.S. Steel Tariff Hike

Mexico is preparing to announce new measures next week if negotiations with the United States regarding recent steel and aluminum tariff hikes do not yield an agreement, President Claudia Sheinbaum stated on Wednesday. She criticized the U.S. decision to increase tariffs to 50% as unjust, highlighting the existing North American free trade agreement.

In a stance contrasting with retaliatory responses, Sheinbaum emphasized Mexico's focus on defending its economic interests rather than seeking revenge. U.S. President Donald Trump had signed an executive order raising the tariffs, with implementation effective from Wednesday.

The U.S. administration is urging countries to present favorable trade terms to avoid further tariff impositions set for early July. Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard is slated to engage in high-level discussions with U.S. officials in a bid to resolve the issue.

