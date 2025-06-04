Left Menu

India and Central Asia: Strengthening Ties Through Dialogue

India hosts the fourth Central Asia Dialogue on Friday, focusing on combating terrorism and boosting trade and technology cooperation. Central Asian foreign ministers gather in Delhi to enhance diplomatic ties and address regional security and global issues, with meetings including development cooperation and business councils.

India is set to host the foreign ministers of five Central Asian nations in a conclave aimed at combating terrorism and enhancing cooperation in trade and technology sectors. The event, known as the Central Asia Dialogue, is scheduled for Friday in New Delhi, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This fourth edition of the dialogue sees participation from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It aims to solidify India's diplomatic ties with the Central Asian states, viewing the gathering as a counter to China's growing influence in the region.

The meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will cover regional security, trade, connectivity, and technology. It will also include discussions on terrorism. The dialogue underscores the determination of India and Central Asian countries to forge deeper partnerships, supported by cultural and diplomatic exchanges over the centuries.

