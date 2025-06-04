India and Central Asia: Strengthening Ties Through Dialogue

India is set to host the foreign ministers of five Central Asian nations in a conclave aimed at combating terrorism and enhancing cooperation in trade and technology sectors. The event, known as the Central Asia Dialogue, is scheduled for Friday in New Delhi, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This fourth edition of the dialogue sees participation from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It aims to solidify India's diplomatic ties with the Central Asian states, viewing the gathering as a counter to China's growing influence in the region.

The meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will cover regional security, trade, connectivity, and technology. It will also include discussions on terrorism. The dialogue underscores the determination of India and Central Asian countries to forge deeper partnerships, supported by cultural and diplomatic exchanges over the centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)