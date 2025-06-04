India Prepares for Historic 2027 Census with Caste Enumeration
India will conduct its 16th Census in 2027, including a comprehensive caste enumeration, after a 16-year hiatus. The process involves over 30 lakh enumerators and is split into two phases. The Census will be digital, with reference dates in October 2026 for snow-bound areas and March 2027 for others.
India is set to undertake an extensive Census in 2027, incorporating caste enumeration for the first time in decades. The process, conducted after a 16-year break since 2011, will be carried out in two phases, with the Union Home Ministry spearheading the effort.
Approximately 30 lakh enumerators and their supervisors are expected to participate in this nationwide exercise. The reference date for most of India is March 1, 2027, while snow-bound regions will adhere to an October 1, 2026 timeline.
This digital census marks a significant shift, allowing citizens the opportunity for self-enumeration and promising a comprehensive capture of socio-economic data across the country.
