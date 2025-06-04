Left Menu

Delhi Minister Pushes for Timely Pension Clearances

Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has directed officials to resolve pending Old Age Pension cases in 15 days. He highlighted issues discovered during surprise inspections and emphasized timely assistance for beneficiaries, urging adherence to procedures and swift action on complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:04 IST
Delhi Minister Pushes for Timely Pension Clearances
Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has issued a strict directive requiring district social welfare officials to resolve all pending cases related to the Old Age Pension scheme within 15 days, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

In a meeting with departmental officials, Singh highlighted the importance of adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure prompt delivery of benefits through various welfare schemes. This decision follows his surprise inspections at district offices, during which numerous complaints were reported by beneficiaries.

Moreover, Singh emphasized that people, especially those from economically weaker and marginalized communities, should not face repeated visits to government offices and deserve a positive experience. He vowed to continue unannounced inspections and urged strict action against any officials found guilty of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025