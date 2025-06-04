Delhi Minister Pushes for Timely Pension Clearances
Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has directed officials to resolve pending Old Age Pension cases in 15 days. He highlighted issues discovered during surprise inspections and emphasized timely assistance for beneficiaries, urging adherence to procedures and swift action on complaints.
- Country:
- India
Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has issued a strict directive requiring district social welfare officials to resolve all pending cases related to the Old Age Pension scheme within 15 days, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
In a meeting with departmental officials, Singh highlighted the importance of adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure prompt delivery of benefits through various welfare schemes. This decision follows his surprise inspections at district offices, during which numerous complaints were reported by beneficiaries.
Moreover, Singh emphasized that people, especially those from economically weaker and marginalized communities, should not face repeated visits to government offices and deserve a positive experience. He vowed to continue unannounced inspections and urged strict action against any officials found guilty of negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Battles Deluge: Tragic Deaths, Citywide Inspections, and Infrastructure Failures Amidst Torrential Rains
Distribution of over 1 lakh title deeds to eligible beneficiaries is sixth guarantee Cong govt has fulfilled: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.
A New Era of Digitally Empowered Food Security and Transparent Welfare Delivery
Nationwide Ground Inspections for Jal Jeevan Mission Launched
Digital Empowerment Boosts Pensioners’ Welfare: Bhavishya and CPENGRAMS April 2025 Report