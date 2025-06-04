Delhi Minister Pushes for Timely Pension Clearances

Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has issued a strict directive requiring district social welfare officials to resolve all pending cases related to the Old Age Pension scheme within 15 days, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

In a meeting with departmental officials, Singh highlighted the importance of adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure prompt delivery of benefits through various welfare schemes. This decision follows his surprise inspections at district offices, during which numerous complaints were reported by beneficiaries.

Moreover, Singh emphasized that people, especially those from economically weaker and marginalized communities, should not face repeated visits to government offices and deserve a positive experience. He vowed to continue unannounced inspections and urged strict action against any officials found guilty of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)