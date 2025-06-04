Sonowal explores Norway’s expertise in ‘Ferry Electrification’ with Jon-Ivar Nygård

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, held significant bilateral meetings with Norwegian leaders to explore enhanced cooperation between India and Norway in maritime sectors. These discussions, which took place during the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo, revolved around advancing sustainable maritime practices, green technologies, and fostering greater economic and technological collaboration.

The Minister held fruitful talks with Norway's Transport Minister, Jon-Ivar Nygård, and the country's Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen Næss. The meetings underscored the growing bilateral relationship between the two nations, built on shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to sustainable development in the maritime sector.

Strengthening Green Maritime Technologies

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal focused on India's ambitious goals to modernize its maritime sector, particularly with an emphasis on sustainability and green shipping. As part of the discussions with Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård, the Union Minister highlighted India’s efforts in integrating green maritime technologies. These initiatives are part of India's overarching strategy to modernize its maritime infrastructure, driven by the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

India has significantly prioritized green shipping, shipbuilding, and digital transformation as part of its efforts to drive environmental sustainability within the sector. Minister Sonowal said, “Under the able leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is advancing port infrastructure, green shipping, shipbuilding, and digitalisation under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Our ports are becoming catalysts for clean energy transitions, supporting offshore wind, green hydrogen, and low-carbon logistics.”

Both India and Norway agreed to strengthen collaboration on ferry system electrification, drawing inspiration from Norway’s successful initiatives in this domain. The growing focus on smart logistics, digital port ecosystems, and clean coastal shipping was discussed as key avenues for cooperation. India’s MAITRI initiative and Norway’s experience with AI-driven port management and alternative fuels such as LNG, hydrogen, and electric propulsion present significant synergies in advancing a sustainable Blue Economy.

Green Coastal Shipping and Collaborative Initiatives

The Green Coastal Shipping Programme and Green Voyage 2050 were two key topics where both countries saw tremendous potential for joint efforts. Minister Sonowal emphasized that India and Norway could collaborate on building electric ferries and vessels to meet the global demand for sustainable maritime transportation. In particular, India is keen on leveraging Norway's expertise in ferry system electrification to optimize its vast inland waterways, creating a cleaner and more efficient transport network for both cargo and passengers.

“We are also working in a big way on Green Shipping, Green Tug Transition, e-Methanol Bunkering, and hydrogen-powered vessels. India and Norway can continue this partnership and manufacture electric ferries and vessels for the emerging global demand in this sector,” Sonowal added.

Sustainable Fisheries, Ship Recycling, and Offshore Energy

During the meeting with Norway’s Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen Næss, discussions also centered around sustainable ocean management, offshore renewable energy, and maritime safety practices. Both sides explored the potential of joint ventures in sustainable fisheries management, seafarer training, and offshore hydrocarbons. India’s growing interest in ocean renewable energy sources, particularly wind and tidal power, aligns closely with Norway's expertise in sustainable ocean management.

In the area of ship recycling, both countries acknowledged the importance of promoting environmentally responsible practices. They agreed to focus on improving the standards of ship-breaking activities, particularly at India's Alang Ship Recycling Yard in Gujarat. Leveraging green technologies to ensure safer, more sustainable recycling processes was identified as a key area for bilateral cooperation.

“We both share a strong partnership in the Blue Economy, and our collaboration can drive renewable energy projects, maritime technologies, and sustainable development,” stated Shri Sonowal, emphasizing the growing importance of these sectors.

Gender Diversity and Seafarer Training

Another crucial aspect of the bilateral discussions was the promotion of gender diversity in the maritime sector. Shri Sonowal highlighted the rising participation of women seafarers in India and the launch of the 'Saagar Mein Samman' initiative, which aims to foster a gender-equitable ecosystem in the maritime industry. He called on Norway to support India in building human capital by providing advanced seafarer training, especially in polar waters, cybersecurity, and cutting-edge maritime skills.

Arctic Navigation and Future Collaborations

India also expressed keen interest in collaborating with Norway on Arctic navigation. A proposal for a joint feasibility study was put forward to operationalize the Northern Sea Route (NSR), involving both Indian and Norwegian agencies. This initiative would explore research and development opportunities in Arctic shipping, design and construction of ice-class vessels, and advancements in navigational technologies. Given the unique operational challenges posed by extreme weather conditions in the Arctic, the study aims to ensure safe and sustainable shipping practices while minimizing environmental impacts.

Moving Toward a Sustainable Maritime Future

Both India and Norway reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive global maritime order. Shri Sonowal stressed that, inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), the two countries have immense potential to drive innovation, sustainability, and mutually beneficial initiatives in the maritime sector.

The strong momentum in bilateral engagement between India and Norway is expected to continue growing, with a focus on turning today’s discussions into actionable, long-term projects. As Minister Sonowal concluded, "We will work closely to convert today’s discussions into actionable items, strengthening our partnership and building a sustainable, efficient, and environmentally-friendly global maritime ecosystem."