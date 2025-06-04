Supreme Court Clarifies Limits on High Court's Suo Motu Powers

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that high courts cannot invoke suo motu powers to revise sentences or convict an individual on different charges without an appeal from the victim, complainant, or state. The ruling was passed by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma.

The judgment pertains to an appeal filed by Nagarajan, who challenged his conviction by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. Although the trial court had acquitted him of abetment of suicide charges, the high court, on its own, initiated proceedings under Section 306 of the IPC, leading to his conviction.

The Supreme Court set aside the high court's decision, emphasizing that an appellant should not face harsher consequences than in the original trial without due appeals. The conviction for outraging modesty and house trespass, however, was upheld, instructing Nagarajan to serve the sentence as determined by the sessions court.

(With inputs from agencies.)