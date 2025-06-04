Tribal Uproar in Jharkhand: Sarna Sthal Ramp Sparks Protest

A bandh called by various organizations in Jharkhand on Wednesday saw mixed reactions, with protesters taking a stand against the construction of a ramp near Sarna Sthal, a revered tribal religious site in Ranchi.

Police reported that while the state capital, Ranchi, was significantly disrupted with roadblocks and demonstrations, there were no major untoward incidents elsewhere. At least 10 people were preventively detained to maintain peace.

Tribal leaders argue that the ramp construction threatens their religious heritage, calling for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's intervention. The conflict highlights ongoing tensions between infrastructure projects and the preservation of tribal religious identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)