Left Menu

Tribal Uproar in Jharkhand: Sarna Sthal Ramp Sparks Protest

A bandh in Jharkhand, organized by tribal groups protesting against a ramp near the Sarna Sthal religious site, resulted in blocked roads and preventive detentions. The bandh reflects conflicts between infrastructure development and tribal religious sentiments, amid calls for government intervention to protect tribal heritage and rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:51 IST
Tribal Uproar in Jharkhand: Sarna Sthal Ramp Sparks Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bandh called by various organizations in Jharkhand on Wednesday saw mixed reactions, with protesters taking a stand against the construction of a ramp near Sarna Sthal, a revered tribal religious site in Ranchi.

Police reported that while the state capital, Ranchi, was significantly disrupted with roadblocks and demonstrations, there were no major untoward incidents elsewhere. At least 10 people were preventively detained to maintain peace.

Tribal leaders argue that the ramp construction threatens their religious heritage, calling for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's intervention. The conflict highlights ongoing tensions between infrastructure projects and the preservation of tribal religious identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025