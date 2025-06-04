Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Assault: A New Chapter in the Conflict

Ukraine launched a significant drone strike on four Russian military airbases, targeting strategic bombers and early warning planes. Ukrainian officials claim 117 drones were involved, striking 41 military aircraft. The attack has boosted Ukrainian morale amidst ongoing Russian aggression. Satellite imagery suggests several aircraft were critically damaged.

  Ukraine

Ukraine has unveiled dramatic new footage showcasing its significant drone strike on four Russian military airbases, highlighting an operation that targeted numerous strategic bombers and airborne early warning and control planes.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the forthcoming attack used 117 drones and successfully hit 41 military aircraft. Although Reuters could not independently verify this claim, satellite images revealed considerable destruction at one airbase, where several bombers were destroyed or severely damaged.

The footage, released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), shows drones descending upon the dome antennae of two A-50 military spy planes, offering a rare glimpse into an operation targeting a handful of Russia's fleet. Reuters verified the four airbase locations shown, though the date of filming remains unconfirmed.

