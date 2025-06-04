Lawmakers Advocate for Afghan Deportation Protections

A group of 100 Democratic lawmakers is calling for the Trump administration to reinstate deportation protections for thousands of Afghans living in the U.S., citing potential humanitarian and economic dangers in Afghanistan.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the group highlighted severe risks, particularly for women and children, under the Taliban's rule since 2021. They emphasize the perilous conditions that prompted Afghans to seek asylum in the U.S. remain unchanged.

Led by Senator Chris Van Hollen, Representative Glenn Ivey, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, this appeal challenges the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans, set to take effect July 14. TPS provides deportation relief under extraordinary circumstances such as natural disasters or armed conflict. The termination announcement affects 11,700 Afghans, though some have secured green cards.

