India's 2027 Census: A Historic Exercise with Caste Enumeration

India's 16th Census, including caste enumeration, will start in 2027 after a 16-year gap. This comprehensive exercise will involve over 30 lakh enumerators with a reference date of October 2026 for snow-bound areas and March 2027 for the rest. It also includes a digital self-enumeration component.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced that the 16th Census, featuring a caste enumeration component, will be conducted in 2027. The Union Home Ministry confirmed the move, stating it will be the first full census since 2011 and will feature two phases, including a digital self-enumeration option.

The exercise, involving over 30 lakh enumerators, is projected to cost more than Rs 13,000 crore. According to officials, the decision underscores a commitment to addressing complex socio-economic issues and ensuring inclusive policy planning, providing vital data for future governance.

The census, governed by the Census Act 1948, will have reference dates set at October 2026 for snow-bound regions and March 2027 for the rest of India. This extensive data collection aims to provide a clearer picture of India's socio-economic landscape, aiding in informed decision-making and governance.

