Left Menu

Allies Rally to Boost Ukrainian Defense Industry

Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, announced that allies are prepared to finance defense manufacturing by Ukrainian firms in allied nations. No specific financial commitment has been made, but the Ukraine Defence Contact Group continues to support Ukraine’s manufacturing needs and to address difficulties with acquiring necessary equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:50 IST
Allies Rally to Boost Ukrainian Defense Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's allies are demonstrating strong support for the country's defense sector, as Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Western partners are willing to cover the costs of Ukrainian defense manufacturing in allied nations. This move follows discussions at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

While Umerov did not disclose the monetary scale of this commitment, he did emphasize that allies have pledged to finance all production from these facilities, potentially with additional funds. President Zelenskiy had earlier requested $30 billion to bridge Ukraine's defense manufacturing gap.

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group, informally known as the Ramstein Group, consists of over 50 nations united since Russia's comprehensive invasion in 2022. Despite challenges such as acquiring Chinese DJI Mavic drones, the initiative—provisionally titled the "Ramstein Investment to Industries Initiative"—focuses on ensuring all Ukrainian defense products made abroad return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025