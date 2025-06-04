Allies Rally to Boost Ukrainian Defense Industry

Ukraine's allies are demonstrating strong support for the country's defense sector, as Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Western partners are willing to cover the costs of Ukrainian defense manufacturing in allied nations. This move follows discussions at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

While Umerov did not disclose the monetary scale of this commitment, he did emphasize that allies have pledged to finance all production from these facilities, potentially with additional funds. President Zelenskiy had earlier requested $30 billion to bridge Ukraine's defense manufacturing gap.

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group, informally known as the Ramstein Group, consists of over 50 nations united since Russia's comprehensive invasion in 2022. Despite challenges such as acquiring Chinese DJI Mavic drones, the initiative—provisionally titled the "Ramstein Investment to Industries Initiative"—focuses on ensuring all Ukrainian defense products made abroad return home.

