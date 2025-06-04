Left Menu

Teenage Worker Tortured in Factory Amid False Theft Accusation

In West Bengal, a 14-year-old boy was brutally tortured in a jeans dyeing factory after being falsely accused of mobile phone theft. The factory owner allegedly hung the boy upside down and gave him electric shocks. The incident came to light following a viral video prompting police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has emerged from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where a 14-year-old boy was subjected to severe torture at a jeans dyeing factory.

Accused of mobile phone theft, the boy was hung upside down and given electric shocks by the owner, purportedly revealed in a video circulating on social media.

The police have taken swift action, rescuing the boy and arresting the prime suspect, while the victim's family has lodged a complaint, denying the theft allegations.

