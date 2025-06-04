Teenage Worker Tortured in Factory Amid False Theft Accusation

A shocking incident has emerged from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where a 14-year-old boy was subjected to severe torture at a jeans dyeing factory.

Accused of mobile phone theft, the boy was hung upside down and given electric shocks by the owner, purportedly revealed in a video circulating on social media.

The police have taken swift action, rescuing the boy and arresting the prime suspect, while the victim's family has lodged a complaint, denying the theft allegations.