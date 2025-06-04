India Secures Historic Win in Global Administrative Leadership

India has achieved a significant milestone by winning the presidency of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) for the term 2025-2028. The election is historic as it is the first time the presidency was decided through a ballot in the 100-year history of IIAS. This marks India's debut in this prestigious global leadership role.

V Srinivas, nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emerged victorious over Austria in a tight contest, gathering 87 out of 141 votes. Srinivas, in his acceptance speech, emphasized the goal of bridging the north-south divide and employing digital solutions for modern governance, under India's policy of 'maximum governance - minimum government'.

The IIAS, a federation of 31 member countries, commended Srinivas's leadership and vision. His presidency is expected to drive the organization towards new heights and foster international collaboration in public administration, reflecting India's growing prominence in global governance.