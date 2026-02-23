Left Menu

Dravidian Model 2.0: A Groundbreaking Election Manifesto

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa announced a unique election manifesto based on the Dravidian Model governance framework. It is being developed under the leadership of Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi. Rajaa criticized the disorganized opposition and emphasized DMK's strong online presence combating misinformation.

Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:30 IST
The Industries Minister of Tamil Nadu, T R B Rajaa, unveiled plans for an election manifesto grounded in the Dravidian Model of governance. The manifesto, dubbed Dravidian Model 2.0, is poised to be a significant enhancement, with Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi spearheading its development.

Addressing the media, Rajaa expressed confidence that the manifesto will bolster the achievements of the chief minister. He highlighted the party's evolution into a cohesive force adept at countering misinformation, with every cadre playing a role as active social media warriors.

Rajaa also criticized the opposition parties, describing them as disorganized and ineffective. He asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu overwhelmingly support the leadership, making the opposition's attempts seem futile.

