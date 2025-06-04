Bihar Government Under Fire: Alleged Rape of Minor Sparks Outrage
The Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, is facing severe criticism following the alleged rape and subsequent death of a minor girl. Opposition leaders and parties demand accountability and an overhaul of the state's law and order situation. Allegations of favoritism and shielding of officials add to the controversy.
The Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, is under intense scrutiny following the alleged rape and death of a minor girl from Muzaffarpur. The opposition has criticized the government for its handling of the case and accused it of shielding responsible officials.
Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, condemned the removal of a medical officer, calling it an 'eyewash' to shield another official involved in overseeing the expansion of the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Yadav emphasized that the action was meant to protect I S Thakur, a former official who received an extension allegedly due to intervention by the Chief Minister.
Various political parties, including the Congress and Jan Suraaj Party, have met with the Governor to submit demands for a special assembly session on the incident and the state's law and order situation. Demonstrations and demands for the resignation of Health Minister Mangal Pandey further spotlight the political tension in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
