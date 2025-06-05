Left Menu

CBI Seeks Custody in NCLT Bribery Case: Deputy Registrar Under Fire

The CBI is seeking custody of NCLT's deputy registrar, Charan Pratap Singh, involved in a bribery case worth Rs 3 lakh. Arrested with an aide, Singh's alleged involvement in favorably settling a hotel ownership dispute is under scrutiny. The CBI aims to investigate potential senior official involvement.

Updated: 05-06-2025 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached a city court, requesting custody of Charan Pratap Singh, the deputy registrar of the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench, who was recently arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe. The bribe was reportedly intended to influence a favorable settlement in a hotel ownership dispute.

Both Singh and his alleged associate, Karsan Ganesh Ahir, were apprehended by the CBI on May 29, with Ahir caught accepting the bribe on Singh's behalf. Although the central agency initially sought remand, their custody request was denied, due to the recovery of the bribe amount with no additional grounds.

In a renewed plea, the CBI argued for custodial interrogation to further probe possible involvement of senior officials in the corruption case. Meanwhile, Singh's lawyer, Shalabh Saxena, has pursued bail, citing a lack of direct evidence against Singh. Both custody and bail pleas are set for a court hearing next week.

