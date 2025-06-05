India Secures Spot on UN's ECOSOC for 2026-28
India was elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the period of 2026-28. This council is crucial for advancing sustainable development in economic, social, and environmental dimensions. India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed gratitude for the support received from member states.
In a significant development, India secured a seat on the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2026-28 term. The election reflects India's growing diplomatic influence on the global stage.
ECOSOC serves as a pivotal mechanism advancing sustainable development across economic, social, and environmental fronts at the United Nations. India's election to this essential body underscores its commitment to championing global development issues.
Expressing gratitude, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked member states for their overwhelming support. He lauded the efforts of the Indian mission at the UN and reaffirmed the nation's dedication to strengthening the role and impact of ECOSOC.
