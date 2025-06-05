Ecopetrol Faces Security Breaches and Leadership Controversies

Colombia's state-run oil giant, Ecopetrol, is in hot water after discovering 29 potential security protocol violations, which could involve leaks of confidential internal information. The breach findings emerged during a digital protocol review launched in May, according to the company. CEO Ricardo Roa, appointed in April, described these leaks as internal violations of ethical codes, corporate governance, and the law.

Roa, who is openly gay, has recently been the target of homophobic death threats and other harassment, impacting not just him, but also his family. These personal attacks come amidst ongoing controversies, including an investigation by the National Electoral Council into alleged financing violations during President Gustavo Petro's campaign in 2022.

Additionally, a visit from Colombia's Procurator General's Office to Ecopetrol's headquarters over a $5.8 million contract with U.S. firm Covington & Burling—signed reportedly without board approval—has intensified scrutiny. The string of issues has fueled allegations of mismanagement and political interference, leading to a plunge in investor confidence and share prices.