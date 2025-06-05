Left Menu

Ecopetrol Faces Security Breaches and Leadership Controversies

Colombia's state-run oil company, Ecopetrol, is embroiled in controversy following security breaches revealing 29 internal leaks, and its CEO Ricardo Roa facing homophobic threats. The company is also under scrutiny over a $5.8 million contract. These issues have damaged investor confidence and decreased stock value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 01:01 IST
Ecopetrol Faces Security Breaches and Leadership Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia's state-run oil giant, Ecopetrol, is in hot water after discovering 29 potential security protocol violations, which could involve leaks of confidential internal information. The breach findings emerged during a digital protocol review launched in May, according to the company. CEO Ricardo Roa, appointed in April, described these leaks as internal violations of ethical codes, corporate governance, and the law.

Roa, who is openly gay, has recently been the target of homophobic death threats and other harassment, impacting not just him, but also his family. These personal attacks come amidst ongoing controversies, including an investigation by the National Electoral Council into alleged financing violations during President Gustavo Petro's campaign in 2022.

Additionally, a visit from Colombia's Procurator General's Office to Ecopetrol's headquarters over a $5.8 million contract with U.S. firm Covington & Burling—signed reportedly without board approval—has intensified scrutiny. The string of issues has fueled allegations of mismanagement and political interference, leading to a plunge in investor confidence and share prices.

