U.S. Plans to Veto U.N. Ceasefire Demand Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions

The U.S. intends to veto a U.N. Security Council proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, citing concerns over aid operations and bolstering Hamas. Israel continues its military action in Gaza, and a humanitarian crisis looms as aid struggles to reach civilians amid ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 01:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is poised to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution that seeks an immediate and permanent ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. The draft text, supported by 10 nations within the 15-member council, has been criticized by U.S. officials for potentially undermining American diplomatic efforts and empowering Hamas.

Israel, which has renewed its military offensive in Gaza, rejects calls for an unconditional ceasefire, arguing that Hamas cannot remain in the territory. In the latest escalation, Israeli strikes killed 45 Palestinians, while a soldier lost his life in the conflicts. The region faces a severe humanitarian crisis with food shortages and restricted aid access.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported impediments in aid distribution, calling for enhanced measures to ensure civilian safety. As the situation worsens, U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher demanded the lifting of aid restrictions, urging for unobstructed access to provide essential supplies to Gazans in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

