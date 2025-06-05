Left Menu

Judge Halts Deportation in Colorado Firebomb Case

A federal judge in Colorado blocked the deportation of the wife and children of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect in a firebomb attack. His family, held in custody, seeks asylum as their lawyers claim deportation without due process would be unlawful, highlighting concerns over collective punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Colorado temporarily halted the deportation of the wife and five children of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect in a firebomb attack at a pro-Israeli rally. This legal action underscores the complexity surrounding immigration enforcement and due process.

Judge Gordon Gallagher's decision highlights concerns about potential irreparable harm to Soliman's family if deported without adequate legal proceedings. The family, of Egyptian origin, is currently in custody, as they pursue asylum in the United States, citing fears of unjust collective punishment for Soliman's alleged actions.

The White House indicated the family's deportation would follow expedited removal procedures. However, since they have lived in the U.S. for over two years, their attorneys argue they are not subject to such procedures, asserting this deportation move contradicts democratic and judicial principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

