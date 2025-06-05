Judge Halts Deportation in Colorado Firebomb Case

A federal judge in Colorado temporarily halted the deportation of the wife and five children of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect in a firebomb attack at a pro-Israeli rally. This legal action underscores the complexity surrounding immigration enforcement and due process.

Judge Gordon Gallagher's decision highlights concerns about potential irreparable harm to Soliman's family if deported without adequate legal proceedings. The family, of Egyptian origin, is currently in custody, as they pursue asylum in the United States, citing fears of unjust collective punishment for Soliman's alleged actions.

The White House indicated the family's deportation would follow expedited removal procedures. However, since they have lived in the U.S. for over two years, their attorneys argue they are not subject to such procedures, asserting this deportation move contradicts democratic and judicial principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)