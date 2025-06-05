Left Menu

U.S. Judge Orders Legal Recourse for Deported Venezuelans

A U.S. judge ruled that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador under an old wartime law can challenge their detentions. The Trump administration, which used the Alien Enemies Act for deportations, must allow legal challenges. This decision marks a significant step in addressing the fate of these detainees.

A U.S. judge has mandated that Venezuelans deported under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act must be allowed to challenge their detentions legally. The ruling targets those sent to El Salvador due to alleged gang affiliations and calls upon the Trump administration to facilitate these legal challenges.

Judge James Boasberg's order requires the Trump administration to outline within a week how it will facilitate the deportees' legal actions. However, the ruling stops short of ordering the return of hundreds of migrants currently held in El Salvador to the United States.

The deportations were executed in March following President Trump's invocation of the centuries-old law. Family members and legal representatives argue that many of the deportees have no gang ties and were denied the opportunity to contest the allegations. The decision stands as a pivotal moment in the deportees' fight for rights under U.S. law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

