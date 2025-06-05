Left Menu

Legal Wrangle Intensifies Over Trump's Federal Layoffs Plan

A federal judge in California blocked the Trump administration from laying off 2,000 State Department employees as part of a broader reorganization plan. The ruling could halt mass government layoffs without congressional authorization, with the Supreme Court involved in the ongoing legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:15 IST
Legal Wrangle Intensifies Over Trump's Federal Layoffs Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A California judge's decision may potentially halt the Trump administration's extensive plan to lay off 2,000 U.S. State Department employees. This comes as a part of a broader federal reorganization strategy that has been put on hold.

Judge Susan Illston, expressing concern over potential non-compliance with her injunction, aimed to prevent the government from executing widespread agency layoffs. The State Department nonetheless communicated its intention to proceed with these cuts, leading to a legal tussle.

The matter has escalated to the U.S. Supreme Court following an appeals court's refusal to stay the May ruling, stirring questions about the administration's ambitious plans for governmental restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025