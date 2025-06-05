Legal Wrangle Intensifies Over Trump's Federal Layoffs Plan

A California judge's decision may potentially halt the Trump administration's extensive plan to lay off 2,000 U.S. State Department employees. This comes as a part of a broader federal reorganization strategy that has been put on hold.

Judge Susan Illston, expressing concern over potential non-compliance with her injunction, aimed to prevent the government from executing widespread agency layoffs. The State Department nonetheless communicated its intention to proceed with these cuts, leading to a legal tussle.

The matter has escalated to the U.S. Supreme Court following an appeals court's refusal to stay the May ruling, stirring questions about the administration's ambitious plans for governmental restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)