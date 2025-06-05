Judicial Win for Migrants in El Salvador: A Chance to Challenge Deportations
A federal judge has mandated that the Trump administration must allow migrants sent to an El Salvador prison the opportunity to challenge their deportations. Judge Boasberg's ruling is a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over deportations to El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Centre.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent legal ruling, a federal judge declared that the Trump administration must provide migrants sent to El Salvador's prison the chance to contest their deportations.
US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg highlighted that individuals sent to the facility in March under an archaic wartime law have been unable to formally dispute the deportations or the accusations of involvement with the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. His directive compels the administration to establish a mechanism for these challenges.
This ruling marks a noteworthy juncture in the prolonged legal discussions concerning the status of deportees held at the controversial Terrorism Confinement Centre in El Salvador.
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Blocks Deportations to South Sudan Amid Safety Concerns
Trump administration violated court order on third-country deportations with flight linked to South Sudan, judge says, reports AP.
Federal Judge Blocks Deportations to South Sudan Over Safety Concerns
Controversy Erupts Over Deportations to South Sudan
India Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Amidst Bangladeshi Deportations