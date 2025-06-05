Judicial Win for Migrants in El Salvador: A Chance to Challenge Deportations

In a recent legal ruling, a federal judge declared that the Trump administration must provide migrants sent to El Salvador's prison the chance to contest their deportations.

US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg highlighted that individuals sent to the facility in March under an archaic wartime law have been unable to formally dispute the deportations or the accusations of involvement with the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. His directive compels the administration to establish a mechanism for these challenges.

This ruling marks a noteworthy juncture in the prolonged legal discussions concerning the status of deportees held at the controversial Terrorism Confinement Centre in El Salvador.