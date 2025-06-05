China's Collaborative Step with OECD: A New Era in Trade and Development

China has extended an offer to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to share its extensive experience in trade, investment, digital economy, and green development. This gesture aims to foster stronger collaboration and mutual growth.

During the World Trade Organization meeting in France, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao engaged in discussions with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. The talks focused on enhancing international cooperation and ensuring the principles of fairness and justice in global economic practices.

Wang's statement, released on Wednesday, underscores China's proactive role in advocating for equitable economic policies and partnerships, aligning closely with the OECD's mission to promote sustainable economic growth worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)