Prominent Anti-Corruption Lawyer Detained in El Salvador

A judge in El Salvador has mandated the detention of well-known lawyer and human rights advocate, Ruth Lopez, according to the human rights organization Cristosal.

Lopez was apprehended last month by Salvadoran authorities. She faces allegations of embezzlement and illicit enrichment during her tenure as a state official. Lopez, at Wednesday's hearing, vocally proclaimed her innocence, asserting her legal work against government corruption as the root cause of these charges.

Lopez declared, 'I am a political prisoner,' highlighting what she views as a politically motivated attack in retaliation for her anti-corruption efforts.

