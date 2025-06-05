Left Menu

Prominent Anti-Corruption Lawyer Detained in El Salvador

A judge in El Salvador has ordered the detention of Ruth Lopez, a well-known lawyer and human rights advocate. Accused of embezzlement and illicit enrichment during her time as a state official, Lopez maintains her innocence, describing herself as a political prisoner targeted for her anti-corruption work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:31 IST
A judge in El Salvador has mandated the detention of well-known lawyer and human rights advocate, Ruth Lopez, according to the human rights organization Cristosal.

Lopez was apprehended last month by Salvadoran authorities. She faces allegations of embezzlement and illicit enrichment during her tenure as a state official. Lopez, at Wednesday's hearing, vocally proclaimed her innocence, asserting her legal work against government corruption as the root cause of these charges.

Lopez declared, 'I am a political prisoner,' highlighting what she views as a politically motivated attack in retaliation for her anti-corruption efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

