Prominent Anti-Corruption Lawyer Detained in El Salvador
A judge in El Salvador has ordered the detention of Ruth Lopez, a well-known lawyer and human rights advocate. Accused of embezzlement and illicit enrichment during her time as a state official, Lopez maintains her innocence, describing herself as a political prisoner targeted for her anti-corruption work.
Lopez was apprehended last month by Salvadoran authorities. She faces allegations of embezzlement and illicit enrichment during her tenure as a state official. Lopez, at Wednesday's hearing, vocally proclaimed her innocence, asserting her legal work against government corruption as the root cause of these charges.
Lopez declared, 'I am a political prisoner,' highlighting what she views as a politically motivated attack in retaliation for her anti-corruption efforts.
