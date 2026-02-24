Bombay High Court Dismisses Money Laundering Case Against Nagpur Lawyer
The Bombay High Court has quashed a money laundering case against Nagpur-based lawyer Kishore Dewani. Justice Ashwin Bhobe ruled that there was no connection between Dewani's transactions and the alleged proceeds from crime involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The court found the case unjust, preventing legal abuse.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has dismissed a money laundering case against Nagpur-based lawyer Kishore Dewani. The case was brought forward by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning alleged kickbacks involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
Justice Ashwin Bhobe, in a ruling, stated there was no substantial evidence connecting Dewani's property transactions to the alleged proceeds of crime. The court emphasized that the properties in question were purchased long before the period of the alleged crime.
The court's decision signals a significant setback for the ED, as it was unable to prove any wrongdoing by Dewani. This ruling underscores the importance of preventing legal processes from being misused, especially in high-profile cases.