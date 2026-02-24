Left Menu

Bombay High Court Dismisses Money Laundering Case Against Nagpur Lawyer

The Bombay High Court has quashed a money laundering case against Nagpur-based lawyer Kishore Dewani. Justice Ashwin Bhobe ruled that there was no connection between Dewani's transactions and the alleged proceeds from crime involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The court found the case unjust, preventing legal abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:53 IST
Bombay High Court Dismisses Money Laundering Case Against Nagpur Lawyer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a money laundering case against Nagpur-based lawyer Kishore Dewani. The case was brought forward by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning alleged kickbacks involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Justice Ashwin Bhobe, in a ruling, stated there was no substantial evidence connecting Dewani's property transactions to the alleged proceeds of crime. The court emphasized that the properties in question were purchased long before the period of the alleged crime.

The court's decision signals a significant setback for the ED, as it was unable to prove any wrongdoing by Dewani. This ruling underscores the importance of preventing legal processes from being misused, especially in high-profile cases.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: HDFC Bank Assistant Manager Found Dead in Gurugram

Tragic Loss: HDFC Bank Assistant Manager Found Dead in Gurugram

 India
2
Sukhbir Badal's Promise for a Reformative Punjab

Sukhbir Badal's Promise for a Reformative Punjab

 India
3
Egg Trafficking Scandal: Unraveling the Illegal Network

Egg Trafficking Scandal: Unraveling the Illegal Network

 India
4
Putin Warns of Nuclear Consequences

Putin Warns of Nuclear Consequences

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026